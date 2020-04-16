Two Gauteng lotto winners to wait until after lockdown to cash their millions

Two Gauteng residents will have to wait until after the lockdown to cash in their Lotto millions. The national lottery operator, Ithuba, confirmed on Wednesday that the two new millionaires had won R16.8million in the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 draw on April 11. The Lotto winner bagged R10546013.80 with a ticket wager of R10, purchased at Letsitele, in Gauteng, while the Lotto Plus winner won R6304858.80 and the ticket was bought in Magalieskruin, Pretoria North, for R80. Both selected their own numbers. Khensani Mabuza, corporate relations executive at Ithuba, said the two winners would be only able to claim their winnings once the lockdown had been lifted.

“We urge the winners to keep their tickets safe, and to secure them by writing their names and ID numbers on the back of them,” Mabuza said.

“We understand that the winners may be anxious because they have to wait longer than usual before they can claim their money. We ask them to remain patient, bearing in mind all winning tickets have a lifespan of 365 days.”

Due to social distancing rules under the lockdown, Ithuba has urged players to utilise the national lottery’s digital platforms.

“We have seen a significant increase in online participation since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

“We are pleased to see that players are heeding the call to play the lottery from the convenience and safety of their own homes,” Mabuza said.

In the past 10 years, the majority of winners have been from the Western Cape.

The Star