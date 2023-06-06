Two Gauteng teen queens keen to rule

Johannesburg - The beauty queens, who ranged in age from nine to 19, were finally crowned at the Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate in Kempton Park on May 27 after months of competition and showcasing not only their beauty but also their entrepreneurial skills in promoting small businesses in their regions. The Miss Teen RGP winner, Lethabo Mekoa Chaane, 18, and the Miss Teen RGP Queen, Hlengiwe Maloyi, 14, expressed their appreciation to their programme director, Marilyn Ngubane, for her support during their journey.

Said Ngubane: "As the Miss Teen RGP team, we are so excited to see the beauty queens take on this new and exciting journey, and we are mostly looking forward to their continued involvement in advocating for change in the issues of GBV, local tourism, youth empowerment, and entrepreneurial skills. "Both Queens showcased great leadership and integrity from day one, and from Ekurhuleni, Nomvelo Mzolo was crowned the 1st runner-up, and from Johannesburg, Noluthando Rikhotso was the 2nd runner-up. "In the teens category, City of Tshwane Leago Mathole was the first runner-up, and City of Tshwane Nteboheng Tsosi was the second runner-up.

"For a first-time beauty pageant, we can confidently say the pageant was a major success, and Miss Teen RGP is definitely coming back bigger and stronger." Ngubane added that this year's finalists were the most dedicated, passionate, absolutely hip, and happening future Queens of South Africa. The Miss Teen RGP Queen, Hlengiwe Maloyi, 14. Picture: Instagram. "Miss Teen RGP won prizes worth R15 000, including a R10 000 cash prize, and Miss Pre-teen RGP won prizes worth R7 000, including a R5 000 cash prize," she said.

Miss Teen RGP winner, Chaane said, "Thank you to my pageant director, Miss Marilyn Ngubane, who gave me a chance to prove myself and for motivating me when times got tougher and tougher. She is the reason I owned the stage, knowing what I want and what my purpose is. "I feel blessed indeed, and I cannot wait to do more for the youth and nation during my reign, and I hope everyone will be there to witness what God has in store for me, and what I’m going to offer to the nation during my reign," she said. Maloyi, who said she got to create relationships with people who got her closer to understanding her background and the importance of learning about people around her and showing love, definitely added a tick to her bucket list, and couldn’t stop rejoicing her win.

"I experienced joy, shock, and excitement during the crowning ceremony, and the overall experience was overwhelming but fun at the same time. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Miss Teen RGP for granting me this opportunity and to thank God. "I am looking forward to representing the brand in a positive way," said Maloyi. The Miss Teen RGP title means "transformation" for a young girl who is becoming aware of her feminine power at a young age, and who uses her voice to move and change her surroundings within her community.