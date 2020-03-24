Two Joburg paramedics cleared of Covid-19, two still in isolation

Two City of Joburg paramedics have been cleared of the coronavirus while another two remain in self-isolation as they await their results.

According to emergency management services’ (EMS) Rapulane Monageng, the paramedics had shown flu symptoms.

“The paramedics were instructed not to report for duty and they underwent tests. We can confirm that the first two have been cleared, and we are still waiting for the results of the other two from the lab. The results should be available within the next 48 hours,” Monageng said.

With paramedics likely to be exposed to Covid-19 because of their line of work, Monageng emphasised that paramedics in the city were well equipped to serve communities during this period.

“We are at the forefront of everything and we are not taking any chances. Our paramedics have got the right protective gear in terms of masks and other necessities. So, for us it is business as usual, but of course we have not forgotten about the safety of our members.”