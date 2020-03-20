Two law students impress judge despite losing Covid-19 case against Wits

In a real David and Goliath fight, two young Wits University law students went head to head with senior counsel from one of the largest law firms on the continent. Despite not winning in their urgent application to try and force the university to extend the period for students to vacate residences by Wednesday, the two young eagles, Lerato Moela and Matsobane Matlhwana, believe they have made their mark. They argued that before they vacated, Wits should test about 350 students who were in the same class as the student who tested positive with Covid-19. They added they would be endangering their families should they go home without being tested. The university made the decision to close campuses as a means to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Even Judge Sharise Weiner commented during the proceedings that Moela, who was making submissions, would make a good lawyer.

On Thursday, Weiner dismissed their application and encouraged people to work together in the fight against the virus. “We are stronger if we work together. Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika,” she said as she appealed to South Africans to invoke ubuntu.

She also dismissed the relief sought by Wits that the students pay costs for their lawyers as a deterrent for others to not drag the institution to court.

Weiner said the two were students and wouldn’t be able to cover the costs.

Moela and Matlhwana went head to head against senior counsel from ENSafrica, the largest law firm in Africa. This, the duo said, showed how important their case was.

Matlhwana said: “That should tell you the nature of the case. If the university went to the extent of having to brief a senior counsel and the instructing attorney from one of the biggest law firms in Africa that shows how important the case is. They know there is a case to this.”

They said wanting the court to make them pay for legal costs was a way for the university to keep students in line.

“We are happy we didn’t get a reverse court order. It is a victory to the students because if you look at the cases that the students have taken against the university most of them have been granted costs. Even when we were trying to mobilise to bring the case to court most of them were reluctant because they were afraid of the reverse court order,” Moela said.

The two raised their irritation at Wits outgoing vice-chancellor Adam Habib calling them vexatious and unreasonable on social media. They said if the case was not important, Weiner would have thrown them out of court.

After the court case yesterday, Wits University management labelled the two as “self-indulgent and reckless, and contrary to the advice of leading scientists in the country”.

Moela said: “It would have been apparent from the judgment [if we were vexatious], if you are a law student you know that not every case heard in court deserves a written judgment, sometimes it is just an order, especially with urgent matters. We are going to learn from the judgment as students and the whole country.”

They said their confidence was not crushed by losing their first court case. Matlhwana said: “If the issue of confidence hinged on what happens it would be problematic. At some point when we were drafting the replying affidavits, when we were reading the answering affidavit from the senior counsel our founding affidavit was called 'the so-called founding affidavit'. That could kill you and bring you down. Nonetheless we had confidence and we were competent not because what the court said but because we knew we were competent."

Moela added: “The judge is there having studied the same law and the same cases as me. And even the senior counsel, it is just the difference in ranks. We were attacked and still had confidence. We lost and we still have confidence. We are competent. The judgment does not reflect weakness or competency. That comment is truly appreciated.”