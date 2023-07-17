Two Limpopo department’s cars jacked by armed men in Tzaneen

The Limpopo authorities are pleading with members of the public to assist them in locating the whereabouts of two state vehicles that were stolen at the Department of Agriculture's offices this past weekend. Florence Radzilani, the Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, has called upon members of the public, to assist the police’s investigation following the theft of state vehicles, which were stolen in Tzaneen, on Friday.

The vehicles, two double-cab bakkies belonging to the department were allegedly stolen by a group of heavily armed robbers, who ambushed and overpowered security personnel at the department’s offices located on Peace Street in Tzaneen. In addition to the vehicles, the group also made away with two two-way radios, two cell phones, and rounds of ammunition belonging to the security personnel within the facility. The MEC urged anyone with information, to assist the police, in order to recover these state assets, and pleaded with members of the public to help the police’s investigations, into what she described as a “brazen crime”.