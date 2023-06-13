Two men allegedly linked to the murder of a policeman appear in court

Johannesburg - A 42-year-old Fikile Du Preez Ramotsoenyane and 47-year-old Nkululeko Antonio made a brief appearance before the Vanderbiljpark Magistrates’ Court on Monday for possession of stolen property, possession of police uniforms, and possession of unlicensed ammunition. According to the Hawks, the duo later appeared in Frankfort Magistrate’s Court on the same day for the murder of Warrant Officer Johannes Cornelius du Randt after they were arrested this past weekend.

"Ramotsoenyane was arrested at a residence in Vanderbiljpark where he was found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, an Isuzu bakkie with police markings, police bulletproof vests, police uniforms and an unlicensed R5 rifle. Antonio was arrested in Soweto on Saturday, June 10, 2023," said Colonel Katlego Mogale. "This is as a result of a spate of robberies committed in Cornelia, Free State, including a truck hijacking that occurred on the N3 highway." Mogale said the matter was then referred to the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in Bethlehem for further investigation. It was during the preliminary investigation that the duo were linked to three cases tracing back to the murder of Du Randt.

The matter was postponed, and the two accused will appear again in the Frankfort Magistrate’s Court on June 20 for both to appoint their legal representatives. Ramotsoenyane also made a brief appearance in thr Vanderbiljpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday for possession of stolen property, possession of police uniforms, and possession of unlicensed ammunition, and he will be appearing again in the same court on June 19. The provincial head of the Free State, Major-General Mokgadi Bokaba, commended the multi-disciplinary team led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit for the success achieved in the arrest of the two suspects.