Two men who were in possession of four mobile tower batteries arrested

Johannesburg - The SAPS in Tonga, Mpumalanga, have arrested two suspects, aged 31 and 34, with four mobile tower batteries in their vehicle at Mangweni near Komatipoort. According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the pair were arrested yesterday afternoon.

"Load shedding as well as poor mobile networks are some of the major challenges facing the country. It has been noted by the law enforcement agencies that, in spite of endeavours by the state and private sector to address the current situation, perpetrators continue to jeopardise these efforts," said Mdhluli. Mdhluli said the arrest came from reports that indicated suspicious activities at a mobile tower. "Upon police arrival at the premises, members noticed that the place was locked. At that moment, a concerned citizen immediately approached the police vehicle and indicated to them that residents were concerned about a white Nissan Hardbody bakkie that was still on the premises of the tower. The men and women in blue instructed its driver to stop, but instead the vehicle sped off before it came to a halt in the nearby bushes," said Mdhluli.

He said that the pair abandoned the vehicle and ran off. "Police managed to corner both of them, and when searching inside the bakkie, four mobile tower batteries were recovered," he said. Both suspects were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property after failing to obtain documents that permitted them to possess the tower batteries.