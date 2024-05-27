Two MKP members gunned down in Katlehong after ‘dispute’ with ANC members

Two uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) members were shot and killed on Sunday in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, during suspected political violence. Gauteng police confirmed the arrest of one suspect for the alleged murder of two people on Sunday night, May 26, 2024.

“It is reported that two MKP members were shot and killed during a dispute with members affiliated with the ANC at Thwala Section in Katlehong North. One victim died on the scene while the other was declared dead on arrival at a hospital,” said Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili. Muridili confirmed that a firearm and a knife were recovered at the scene. “The motive for the attack will form part of the investigations. A case involving two counts of murder has been registered and allocated to the provincial serious and violent crimes investigation unit,” said Muridili.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon. MKP spokesperson Nhlamula Ndhlela was contacted for comment, but he had not responded at the time of publication. A Katlehong resident told The Star that the scene was bad.