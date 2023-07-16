Two more suspects arrested for torching of trucks

The SAPS have confirmed the arrest of two more suspects linked to the torching of more than 21 trucks last week.This has brought the number of arrests to five. According to a police report, the fifth suspect was detained in Limpopo.

The latest arrest comes hot on the heels of other arrests in Mpumalanga and KZN. Police spokesperson brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrests on Saturday. “Two more suspects have been arrested for the torching of trucks. One was arrested in Mpumalanga and the other in Limpopo. Five suspects have been arrested thus far. Police are confident that they are closing in on the ring leaders behind these acts of criminality.

On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the police had identified at least 12 people of interest in the matter with Mathe saying police will be making more arrests. “We are still hot on the heels of those behind these attacks. Our investigations are pointing us in the direction of KZN where we do believe that these ring leaders are. It is just a matter of time until we closed in on these suspects,” Mathe said. Last week roads in the country became a battleground for freight companies and truckers who said they are living in fear, as they could be become victims of truck attacks.