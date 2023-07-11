Two more Thabo Bester prison escape co-accused appear in court

Johannesburg - One of the suspects and accused linked to the Thabo Bester prison escape, Joel Makhetha, has been granted bail by the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Makhetha, who was granted R10 000 bail unopposed by the court, appeared alongside Moeketsi Ramolula following their arrest in Mangaung last week.

Makhetha and Ramolula, who are also G4S employees, are facing charges of corruption, violating a dead body, and aiding and abetting a prisoner's escape from custody. Makhetha’s bail application was granted unopposed by the court after his lawyer, Tshepo Thusi, argued in his affidavit that his client was currently suspended with full pay and was responsible for four children. His co-accused, however, abandoned his application for bail. Thusi said that to ensure transparency, his client had surrendered his passport, which was accepted by the court.

"Accused number 11, you are in custody; bail is set at an amount of R10 000 on the following conditions: you are ordered upon payment of bail money to report yourself on Mondays to the Bloemspruit police station between the hours of eight o'clock in the morning and four o'clock in the afternoon," said Magistrate Estelle de Lange. "You are further ordered not to directly or indirectly have contact with State witnesses; you are ordered not to leave Bloemfontein without informing the investigating officers of this case; you are warned to appear before this court at half past eight in the morning and to remain in attendance should bail be paid. "Failure to appear will result in a warrant of arrest being issued, your bail being provisionally cancelled, and your bail money being forfeited to the state," the magistrate added.

A list of 18 witnesses was handed over to Makhetha under the strict condition that he should not, under any circumstances, communicate with them. The 12 suspects, including Bester, are expected back in court on August 8, 2023, for the resumption of the matter that has put a spotlight on the privately run Mangaung Maximum Correctional Centre following the infamous escape of the “Facebook Rapist” in May last year. Ramolula is to remain in custody until August 8, when all 12 suspects are due to appear again together, including Bester and his accomplice, Dr Nandipha Magudumana.