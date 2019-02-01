Two murder suspects are on the loose after stabbing a police officer at the Joburg High court before escaping.

Police have confirmed that two awaiting trial prisoners who were to appear in court for two separate murder charges escaped after attacking police officers. The Star had earlier reported that six awaiting prisoners had escaped. However, police spokesperson confirmed that it was in fact two who had escaped.

Constable Phumi Kraai said the two men, aged 27 and 29 years old, escaped just before they could be scanned and taken to the holding cells.

"They attacked two police officers. One was stabbed on the upper arm and the other was ruffled. They two them jumped out the window of the court and escaped to the nearby post office. They are still at large and the police are still investigating."

Kraai said although the men were to appear in court for murder, the killings had been committed separately in different areas.

"We are also investigating how they managed to get hold of the knife. Remember they did this before they could be scanned," she said.

The South Gauteng High Court precinct was on lockdown after the escape. Private security companies and the police officers armed to the teeth descended on the prescient as soon as the alarm was raised.

Those who were inside the court building were not allowed to leave. Those still outside the building but in the yard could also not leave.

Those on their way to court could not be allowed inside and a police helicopter was also hovering above.