File Picture: ER24 Johannesburg - A Monday morning crash between a minibus taxi and a motorbike in Olifantsfontein left two schoolchildren and a biker dead. The taxi was ferrying children to Madibatlou Middle School when it got involved in the collision with the motorbike before 8am. The impact of the crash was so serious that the two schoolgirls and the male biker died at the scene. Ekurhuleni Emergency Services' Willie Ntladi said 19 other schoolchildren and the taxi driver survived the crash and were taken to hospital. There were 21 children in the 14-seater Toyota Quantum bringing the number of the people in the vehicle to 22.

Both the biker and the taxi were travelling on opposite directions of the Old Pretoria Road at the time of the crash.

According to unconfirmed preliminary reports, the motorbike was travelling at high speed on Old Pretoria and then T-boned the taxi that was turning right into Apollo Road.

Allegations are that the taxi thought it would quickly turn instead of waiting to the motorbike to pass. However, it underestimated the speed of the motorbike which then hit it on the side.

"It was a terrible crash and unfortunately the schoolchildren and the biker died of multiple injuries. We transported 19 children to Tembisa hospital. Some are in a serious conditions, others are not," Ntladi said.

The deaths of these children has brought to 14 the number of Gauteng pupils who have died since schools re-opened.

Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi was expected to visit the school soon. He also said they dispatched a psycho social team to counsel the pupils and staff.

The Star