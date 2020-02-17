Johannesburg - A Monday morning crash between a minibus taxi and a motorbike in Olifantsfontein left two schoolchildren and a biker dead.
The taxi was ferrying children to Madibatlou Middle School when it got involved in the collision with the motorbike before 8am.
The impact of the crash was so serious that the two schoolgirls and the male biker died at the scene.
Ekurhuleni Emergency Services' Willie Ntladi said 19 other schoolchildren and the taxi driver survived the crash and were taken to hospital.
There were 21 children in the 14-seater Toyota Quantum bringing the number of the people in the vehicle to 22.