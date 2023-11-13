Two stabbing incidents in Gauteng and Western Cape left South Africans shocked at the brutality

Two horrific stabbings in a space of three days carried out in Gauteng and the Western Cape have sent shockwaves across the country. A 43-year-old mine worker was due to appear in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court, west of Joburg, today on a charge of murder.

The suspect was caught on video stabbing a male colleague multiple times, with other colleagues at Sibanye-Stillwater’s 7 Shaft watching in shock and horror. In the video, the man can be seen tearing open the victim’s stomach, exposing his intestines. The man took a selfie with the deceased lying on the ground. Gauteng police provincial spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said according to information at hand, the suspect attacked and fatally stabbed the victim at Leseding hostel which is their place of residence.

“Both suspect and victim are reported to have worked for the same mining company in Westonaria,” said Nevhuhulwi. In another incident, Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students are traumatised after a man allegedly stabbed his partner more than 10 times. The horrific act happened in full view of other students who captured the scene on their cellphones.

In the videos, the suspect, who is a student at UWC, can be seen repeatedly stabbing the woman, who tries to stop him by raising her hand. The man then stands around as some male students try to intervene. He was eventually captured by students who allegedly assaulted him.

SRC president Ramano Arthur Mpfunzeni said when he arrived at the scene, the victim was still on the ground. “This incident has left all of us traumatised. We condemn GBV and we know the institution is playing its role in the scourge of attacks against women. It is also our duty as men to protect our sisters and make sure they are safe.” CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “We are aware of an incident involving a CPUT student at a privately owned residence who was allegedly stabbed by a student from a neighbouring university.

“The female CPUT student sustained serious injuries and has been transferred to Tygerberg Hospital for emergency surgery. “She is being supported by CPUT management and at this stage our focus is on her recovery and well-being and notifying her family. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested and will await a court appearance this week. “Therapy has been offered to fellow CPUT students who may have been traumatised by this incident, and we will roll out face-to-face counselling this week.”

Western Cape Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that Belhar police registered an attempted murder case following a stabbing at a student accommodation in Belhar. “A male suspect was arrested and is currently under police guard in hospital. The injured victim was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. Investigations continue,” said Van Wyk. Meanwhile, the student had a successful surgery following the incident on Saturday, according to one of the students close to her.