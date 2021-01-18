Two suspects arrested after cops find them with 10 guns, two hijacked cars and explosives

Johannesburg - Gauteng police searching for a stolen vehicle have come across a cache of weapons comprising 10 firearms, seven magazines as well as over 180 rounds of ammunition. They also found explosives, a signal jammer and housebreaking implements in Sharpeville in the Vaal on Thursday. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, a man was hijacked in Norwood on January 14. His hijackers then released him a few hours later in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, but they fled in his Mercedes-Benz SUV. Three days later, Peters said, police following up on where the man’s hijacked car might be, were led to a house in Sharpeville.

She said the man’s vehicle was found at the house together with another Mercedes-Benz, which had been reported stolen in Dawn Park in December.

“A search of the vehicles and the premises led to the discovery of a total of 10 firearms, plus seven magazines, over 180 ammunition of different firearms, explosives, a signal jammer and housebreaking implements.’’

Two men, aged 35 and 40, who were found at the scene, were arrested and charged with the possession of hijacked vehicles, unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Peters said investigations are under way to determine a possible link between the suspects and other violent crimes in Gauteng.

“Therefore, the possibility of more charges emerging during the investigation cannot be ruled out,” she said.

The acting provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Major General Tommy Mthombeni, commended the team that comprised members from the Gauteng Specific Crimes Unit, Johannesburg District Crime Intelligence, Johannesburg K9, Community Active Police and Fidelity Specialised Service.

He said the the arrest and discovery of the weapons affirmed the continued collaborative approach by Gauteng law enforcement agencies, partnering with private security and community structures, towards bringing down the volume of serious and violent crime such as hijackings, house and business robberies.

“Those investigating this and all related cases must work hard to build a watertight case that will ensure a successful prosecution and conviction in court.

’’What the team seized during this operation is indicative of the extremity of the violence these suspects may be involved in, terrorising our communities,” Mthombeni said.

The two men were expected to appear at the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court.

The Star