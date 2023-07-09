Two suspects arrested and five unlicensed firearms recovered

Johannesburg - The police in Gauteng arrested two suspects and seized five unlicensed firearms, two jamming devices, and an undisclosed amount of money on July 6. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, a team consisting of members from Hillbrow Detectives, the Johannesburg K9 unit, and the Flying Squad, including private security companies under the Eyes and Ears (E2) initiative, followed up on information about a person of interest in a murder incident that had occurred the previous day in Yeoville.

"A takedown operation was conducted in Parktown, and this led to the discovery of five unlicensed firearms with filed-off serial numbers, ammunition, jamming devices, and an undisclosed amount of money," Nevhuhulwi said. Two suspects, aged 34 and 35, were arrested and are expected to appear before a magistrate soon. Gauteng SAPS Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has commended the members for their good work in recovering the firearms and arresting the perpetrators.