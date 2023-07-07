Two suspects arrested for stealing booze worth R450 000

Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a liquor truck of R450 000 worth of booze in Mpumalanga. They are expected to appear at the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court today after being nabbed by the Police in Calcutta.

According to SAPS, a company truck with two occupants carrying a stock of liquor was travelling along the R40 Road near Marite when a group of armed suspects allegedly shot at them while instructing them to stop. Two men have been arrested in Mpumalanga and charged for robbing a truck transporting alcohol worth R450 000. Photo: SAPS “After stopping the truck, the suspects got inside and held the two men at gunpoint, thereby ordering them to drive to a secluded place in the nearby bushes. Upon arrival, it is further alleged that there were approximately six cars, including a Toyota Quantum and other bakkies at the scene. The two male victims were then instructed to offload the consignment into the other vehicles, although some of the liquor stock remained in the truck. “The suspects are said to have fled the scene thereafter, leaving behind the two victims,” the SAPS said in a statement.

Shortly after the robbery, members from Visible Policing in Calcutta managed to trace and arrest the two, as well as recover some of the suspected stolen liquor that were found inside some of the vehicles, as indicated by the victims. “The duo was then charged for possession of suspected stolen properties and for armed robbery that was staged earlier that day.” SAPS Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, applauded his members for a job well done, especially because the area of Marite has been a thorn in the flesh of law enforcement.