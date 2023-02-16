Two suspects due in court for operating drug laboratory

Johannesburg - Two foreign nationals, aged 29 and 51, are expected to appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly operating a narcotics drug laboratory. The arrests followed a search and seizure operation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation on Wednesday, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

“The intelligence-driven multidisciplinary operation was carried out at a unit in the Crystal Gardens complex, Amberfield, in Centurion,” Ramovha said. “Various formations of the police that included the Hawks, Pretoria West Visible Policing, Wierdabrug Police, Public Order Police, and Home Affairs officials swooped on the identified unit. The resultant search uncovered a drug laboratory inside the unit’s garage.” According to the Hawks, various items including crystal meth, chemicals and a small piece of gold were confiscated to allow for further investigation.