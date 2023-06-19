Two suspects were arrested following a business robbery at a shopping mall in Ekurhuleni

Joburg - The police in Gauteng have arrested two suspects and recovered high-calibre firearms, ammunition, getaway cars and explosives following a business robbery at a jewellery shop in Ekurhuleni on Sunday. It is alleged that about eight suspects entered a jewellery shop and held up the employees at gunpoint before taking an undisclosed amount of jewellery from the shelves.

According to Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, as they were getting out of the mall, suspects fired shots randomly. Mall security and police gave chase as they sped off with getaway cars. Picture: SAPS. He said: “The high-speed chase continued until in Alexandra, where one of the getaway cars was cornered and one suspect was arrested. “The suspect led the police to two houses in Alexandra, where the second suspect was arrested and three other getaway cars were recovered.

“The suspects were found with two rifles, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives.” Picture: SAPS. Masondo added that preliminary investigations revealed that one of the getaway cars, an Audi A4, was reported to have been hijacked in Limpopo early this year. “Police are on the lookout for suspects that are still at large and the jewellery taken during the business robbery.