Two suspects who allegedly raped victims with their mothers present appear in court

Johannesburg - Two rape cases are expected to be heard at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court today, where both victims are aged 25. According to the SAPS, the two suspects are aged 32 and 50, with both cases allegedly happening in the presence of the victims’ mothers in separate incidents at Saselani Trust, Bushbuckridge.

The SAPS said the first incident involved the 50-year-old man, who is the young woman’s stepfather, who allegedly came to the victim’s house while she was asleep with her mother on Tuesday, April 18 at about 9pm. “According to the information received, the victim’s stepfather knocked, and the victim’s mother allowed him in. He asked for something to eat, and immediately after eating, he went straight to where the victim and her mother were sleeping and forcefully raped the victim while her mother was watching. He thereafter left the two in the house. “After the victim realised that her mother did not entertain her ordeal, she then reported it to her sister, who is not staying with them at home. Her sister advised her to report the matter to the police,” read the SAPS statement.

In a separate incident, SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said a 32-year-old suspect arrived at the victim’s house, who was with her mother, on Sunday, April 23 at about 7.30pm. It is alleged that the suspect, feared by the family, never uttered a word on his arrival. It is reported that he just dragged the victim to a separate house at the victim’s residence, where he forcefully raped her and threatened her not to tell anyone as he would assault her. “The suspect, who shares the same surname with the victim, is alleged to be staying in the neighbourhood. The preliminary investigation revealed that it was not the first time the suspect forcefully raped the victim, as she can recall that the last time she was victimised was in January this year.

“The traumatised victim then reported the matter to her sister, who is not staying with them at home. The victim’s sister advised that the matter be reported to the police,” said Mohlala. Provincial commissioner of Mpumalanga SAPS Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the inhumane acts and said police in Mpumalanga will do their best to do away with gender-based violence. “It is unacceptable and heartbreaking when someone you need to put trust in – a stepfather or a relative – is the one who disrespects your human dignity instead of offering protection,” said Manamela.