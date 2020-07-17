Two young South Africans launch Steezies, their own version of Amazon

Young Entrepreneurs Neo Nyathi and his cousin Thabang Motaung have launched a clothing website aimed at creating a platform for upcoming local brands. The innovative platform connects buyers with brand owners instantly through WhatsApp for free. What started as a solution to a frustrating process online, gave birth to an idea that not only gave upcoming creatives a platform, but made local brands accessible to those that would like to support. The idea of the website, Steezies, came after North West University student Nyathi spent a day sifting through social media looking for an upcoming brand that stood out for him, but couldn’t find any. “Upon realising that a lot of brands were not noticed in South Africa, I decided to create a centralised platform where all the local brands can exist,” said Nyathi.

He and his cousin Motaung, who is involved in IT, brought the idea to life and created the website.

Thabang Motaung, partner and website creator of Steezies.

“When we started with the site, we worked with brands around Joburg, particularly in the Vaal triangle, where we grew up, and the brand owners spread the word to other people and brands, which in turn got us working with many brands and gaining traction on the site,” said Nyathi.

According to the cousins, they are currently working with a little more than 20 brands that belong to upcoming South African creatives.

“We have more than 200 items right now, with growing site visits,” Nyathi revealed.

The website caters for all local brands that are interested in having their products on the site for free, all they have to do is text or email details to Nathi.

Once the items are uploaded, buyers can view items and select “click here to buy” which takes them to the brands' WhatsApp.

The pair said the reason for this was that they understood the sensitivity people have when it comes to their personal information.

Nyathi said: “We understand we are an upcoming brand or site ourselves, and people won’t easily trust us with their money and personal information, that’s why we keep the process direct from users to brand.”

The pair said they only charge brands money when they want to be on the homepage.

“We make our money through advertising. We charge them a monthly fee that ensures that they will be the first brand that visitors on the site see,” said Nyathi.

This works as a marketing feature on the site. According to Nyathi, all brands are checked to see if they are real and will be able to provide items to buyers.

This is a way to ensure that transactions happen and clients are not robbed of their money.

The site is fairly new and needs more work. However, it is diverse and caters to all brands across the country.

“We work with brands from as far as Cape Town and Durban, despite being based in Joburg,” said Nyathi.

The duo hoped to achieve unity in the creative industry.

All upcoming brand owners are welcome to visit the Steezies website and social pages to get in touch with the enterprising pair.