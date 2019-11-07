The clampdown on the alleged R35 million Eskom fraud heist continued with a company director admitting in court that he had swindled the cash-strapped parastatal through bogus invoices.
On Tuesday, Victor Tshabalala, the sole director of Meagra Transportation, told the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Palmridge, that he worked “in concert” with a former Eskom financial manager to defraud the state-owned entity by generating fraudulent invoices for work not done.
Last week, The Star reported that Bernard Moraka, a former Eskom financial controller responsible for primary energy, was alleged to have created 53 fraudulent invoices between 2016 and last year.
Moraka is accused of claiming that Tshabalala’s company had transported coal for the SOE in Mpumalanga when such work was allegedly not done.
An investigative report shows all 53 supposedly fraudulent transactions, the first of which was for R212 813 in January 2016, and the last spurious transfer was made in September last year for more than R1.7m, the largest of all payments.