Tycoons roll up in luxury cars to tee off at ANC Presidential Golf Day in Bloemfontein ahead of key January 8 date

Bloemfontein – While the ANC looks to host several activities this weekend, including its January 8 celebrations tomorrow (Sunday), the party also hosted a presidential golf day at Bloemfontein Golf Club with a massive price tag to play with officials. The colourful golf day hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa involved professional golfers, leaders of the ANC, ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MECs, executive mayors, business people and civilians.

Luxury vehicles that are equipped with better-performance capabilities, lavish interiors, and all the latest safety and technology features, including Porsches, Mercedes-Benzes, BMWs, Audis, Ford Mustangs, and more, were spotted at the golf club and in the vicinity. The party designed a package for players or golfers, and sponsorship. These packages were tailored to meet the needs of players and sponsors. To participate in the event, those interested players would have paid a registration, or green, fee of R 2 500. A four-ball tee-off with Ramaphosa cost R35 000.

According to a poster shared by the ANC, the party was charging R350 000 to play four-ball with the president, while playing with a minister or premier would cost R75 000. Addressing the media from Luthuli House in Johannesburg, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula explained that the events would be used to raise funds for the party. When people across social platforms raised concerns about the golf day, Mbalula said: “We don’t have money; we raise money – from people who’ve got money."

