Tyla joins Sabrina Carpenter for an exciting Christmas special on Netflix

Global star Tyla Seethal is set to light up the festive season as she joins pop icon Sabrina Carpenter in the highly anticipated holiday special, ‘A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter’. This exclusive variety music show is scheduled to stream on Netflix on December 6, promising viewers a delightful blend of music, laughter, and unexpected surprises.

In this exciting holiday special, the American star will showcase songs from her recently released holiday EP ‘Fruitcake’, alongside other chart-topping holiday covers. Adding to the excitement are a slew of guest performances, comedic cameos, and unexpected duets, including collaborations with talented artists such as Chappell Roan, Shania Twain, Kali Uchis, and of course, Tyla. This special is not just a feast for the ears; it will also feature appearances from an array of stars, including Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell, setting the stage for a unique holiday celebration.

In addition to her Netflix debut, Tyla is also making headlines with her much-anticipated return to South Africa for her first-ever headline tour this December. In collaboration with Vodacom, she will electrify audiences in Cape Town and Johannesburg, marking a triumphant homecoming for the youngest African artist to win a Grammy. Having skyrocketed to international fame with her viral hit “Water” and the viral TikTok Water Challenge, Tyla’s performance will spotlight songs from her critically acclaimed debut album, celebrating her meteoric rise in the global music scene. Fans can look forward to experiencing the vibrant energy that has captivated audiences worldwide.