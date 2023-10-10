Tyla promises more catchy tunes as ‘Water’ continues to top the charts

Tyla Seethal has made her name known in the charts with millions of plays across various platforms just a few days after releasing an official video for her popular song “Water”.

Seethal’s career path is on an upward trajectory as she continues to mark momentous moments since she introduced herself a few years ago. It has also been predicted that her smash hit song, Water has a chance of debuting inside the top 70 on this week's Billboard Hot 100, which will become her first career entry on the chart. The World Music Awards social media page also revealed that Tyla scored her first-ever UK Top 10 hit with her much-loved breakthrough hit, which is #1 on this week’s UK official Afrobeats Chart.

She is the fourth female artist after Tems, Libianca, and AyraStarr to top the chart. The music star has promised more as she celebrates the success of her work. “Y’all are helping me break records. Thanks so much for streaming water; more are coming very soon,” she said Tyla has been making major strides in her career and recently opened for American star Chris Brown on the Under the Influence tour in London.

She also joined Spotify’s RADAR programme in Africa, where talent opened up about her journey on the podcast series Spotify: Mic Check. Speaking about being part of the Spotify Radar programme, she said: “Yo, the opportunities that I’ve been given, like billboards and a documentary that’s coming out soon—I’m excited about it! My whole family was in it. They keep asking me every day, 'When can we watch the video?’ “’When can we watch the video?’ I’m just so happy that Spotify was able to do this for me because, I mean, it’s a huge opportunity. And yeah, I’m excited to see how much further we can go with it.”