Tyla to support Chris Brown on massive European tour

Johannesburg - South African singer and songwriter Tyla will support US singer Chris Brown on his massive UK and European tour, which kicks off on Valentine’s Day at the iconic O2 Arena in London. The Johannesburg native began writing songs in her diary when she was 12 years old, which led to her writing and singing more seriously when she was in high school.

Since then, she has followed her gut instinct, which has equipped her to increase her fan base and broaden her audience. Her melodies, which are infused with her vivacious personality and put a fresh spin on pop and R&B, shine with the exhilaration of South African amapiano, and their otherworldly production style gives each track the impression that it is completely original. The singer/songwriter, signed to Epic Records through a joint venture with Johannesburg/New York-based Fax Records and co-managed by We Make Music and Africa Creative Agency, made her international debut with “Getting Late” featuring Kooldrink and “To Last”.

Over 5.5 million people have viewed her debut song, “Getting Late”. She followed it up with the outstanding DJ Lag collaboration “Overdue”, which served as the music for Netflix’s “Blood & Water trailer”. Tyla just released “Been Thinking” which has quickly become a fan favourite. It has recently gained traction on streaming services, with over 500 000 streams and counting, as well as over 587K views on the music video on YouTube. Since its release on Friday of last week, the song has featured on both OkayAfrica’s list of the Top South African Songs Currently Available and Rolling Stone’s weekly list of Songs You Need To Know.