Tylo scoops coveted SA crown with his kindness

Johannesburg - Tylo Ribeiro, 30, was crowned Mister Supranational South Africa 2023 at the grand finale event that took place at the weekend at The Venue in Melrose Arch. This edition of Mister Supranational South Africa is the third time South Africa has awarded the title after winners Rushil Jina (Mister Supranational SA 2019) and Akshar Birbal (Mister Supranational SA 2021), under the new license ownership by Centre Stage Productions.

The glamorous event was hosted by the dashing TV presenter and model Tino Chinyani, showcasing a spectacular production packed with interesting scenes. The Top 10 finalists were dressed in the latest fashion by South African designers Lindani Styling, New Romantics Couture, and Black Tie, and there was a sizzling swimwear scene with participants dressed by local brand Bulge & Bum. Singing sensation Tamara Dey kept the audience entertained as she delivered a showstopper performance of the hit song Colours, accompanied by the Top 10 finalists, and her newly released single, Disco Therapy.

A surprise live mix performance by South African DJ Senior Oat added to the jam-packed grand finale event. When the Top 5 were announced, it became apparent that there was more to the young men than just strutting the runway confidently, as they spoke candidly about their commitment to their projects. They emphasised their values and commitment to their From the Ground Up projects, a CSI-driven initiative that Mister Supranational South Africa will champion during this reign.

To the question of what he valued most in life, Ribeiro confidently answered, "Kindness", adding that kindness and care were something the world needed more of. The National Director for the Mister Supranational South Africa organisation, Wayne Stafford, expressed gratitude for the support and also shared his experience of what the journey had been like since taking ownership of the South African license and what his expectations are for the new title holder. "Congratulations to Tylo on winning the title. I know he will do a sterling job fulfilling his role as Mister Supranational South Africa and representing our country with excellence. I am incredibly proud of the achievements of all of the finalists, and I wish them well in all their future endeavours," said Stafford.