UDM deputy president rescued after kidnapping in Cape Town

UDM Nqabayomzi Kwankwa is currently engaging with the police after he was safely rescued from his kidnappers. At the time of his kidnapping, Kwankwa was on his way to the Cape Town International Airport.

The party’s secretary-general, Yongama Zigebe, said Kwankwa was making his way to the airport to come to Joburg when he was abducted. “He made a stop at his barber in Khayelitsha to cut his hair when the kidnapping happened. He was pushed into the car forcefully and they drove with him while demanding the R10 000. The deputy president did not have money on him. “They made calls to the president and the UDM made the payment of the demand without flinching for the deputy president’s safe return,” he added.

According to Zigebe, the kidnappers made off with Kwankwa’s belongings, including his vehicle which was later found abandoned in a remote area. Taking to his X account, party president General Bantu Holomisa expressed his gratefulness for the safe return of his deputy. “We are relieved that UDM deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa is safe after being kidnapped and robbed. We wish him well in recovering from this ordeal,” Holomisa tweeted.

Asked if the kidnapping was related to politics or just a random crime, Zigebe said the organisation did not want to speculate as Kwankwa did not have political enemies. “At this point, it is a crime and we are not associating it with political crimes. He does not even have political enemies and enjoys pleasantries from all parties because of his stature and principles. “So we don’t think it’s politically motivated, however, the investigation will hopefully reveal the motive,” he added.