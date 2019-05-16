File picture: SAPS Twitter

Gauteng - A Ugandan man who fled to South African after being implicated in a kidnapping that later turned to murder is to face the music back home after being successfully extradited. The South African police, together with Interpol, extradited Patrick ‘Pato’ Kasaija on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo, Kasaija was wanted for kidnapping and murder committed in his home contry in February last year.

It is alleged that Kasaga fled to South Africa on February 25, a day after the family of a woman he and other accomplices had kidnapped paid about $185 755 (R2.6-million) which was a portion of the R14m ransom they had demanded.

The woman was, however, never released. Her mutilated body was found dumped along a road.

“The Department of Justice from Uganda requested via Interpol that the arrest of Patrick Kasaija aka Patrick Agaba who was believed to be in Johannesburg area, Gauteng to be effected,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo added that Kasaija was arrested by members of Interpol, Crime Intelligence and the National Investigation Unit in Midrand where he had been living.

He was arrested in March this year and appeared at the Randburg Magistrate's Court the same day.

“However, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development granted an order that he should be extradited to Uganda in terms of the Extradition Act,” he added.

Naidoo said Kasaija’s extradition was as a result of the good collaboration and co-operation of the South African law enforcement agencies and Ugandan authorities.

He added that Kasaija's extradition should be a message to all criminals that they cannot commit crimes elsewhere in the world and use South Africa as a hiding place.