UJ climbs global rankings, secures top spot in Africa

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) continues to climb higher in global university rankings, achieving notable success in two prominent rankings for 2024. Being at the forefront in South Africa and across Africa among universities younger than 50 worldwide, UJ has achieved its highest-ever ranking, claiming the 60th position globally in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings published on Tuesday.

According to MultiMedia Content Producer Strategic Communication Masego Panyane, this represents a substantial advancement from the university’s previous placement within the 151-200 range, showcasing its unwavering dedication to fostering student success, pioneering research, and societal impact. Additionally, UJ has secured the leading position in both Africa and South Africa, reaffirming its esteemed position within the region. The evaluation criteria of the Young University Rankings encompass crucial aspects such as teaching quality, research output, knowledge dissemination and global engagement, offering a comprehensive assessment of institutional excellence. The 2024 edition of the rankings includes 673 universities, reflecting an increase from 605 in 2023. Furthermore, 499 additional institutions are listed as having “reporter” status, indicating their provision of data but failing to meet eligibility criteria for ranking.

“Recognition of UJ’s success in the Young University Rankings shows how quickly the university is improving and how bright its future looks in the global academic world. “Despite its relatively brief 20-year existence, UJ has exhibited remarkable growth, rivalling well-established institutions, some of which boast over a century of history. “In addition to its impressive performance in THE rankings, UJ has also attained a significant global standing of 624 in the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) for 2024.

“With an extensive evaluation of 20,966 institutions for the 2024 edition of the CWUR, this assessment represents one of the largest academic evaluations of global universities,” said Panyane. Only the top 2 000 institutions from this rigorous assessment secured a coveted position on the published global list. UJ’s consistent upward trajectory in the CWUR solidifies its position as a leading educational institution in South Africa and beyond. Professor Letlhokwa George Mpedi, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UJ, expressed his satisfaction with the university’s recent accomplishments.