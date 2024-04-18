UJ gets ready for new season of JOBURG MOVES

The University of Joburg (UJ) is gearing up for the new season of its JOBURG MOVES dance season which performs from April 23-26 at the UJ Arts Centre.

JOBURG MOVES, which forms part of the University’s Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture (FADA), is curated and co-ordinated by celebrated choreographer and director, Lesego van Niekerk. This year’s edition features performances from the likes of Ukukhanya Kwenyanga: A Moonlight Waltz, choreographed by Craig Pedro from Joburg Ballet, Umthombo & Baobab, choreographed by Sunnyboy Motau and Sylvia Glasser from Moving into Dance (MID), Evelyn, choreographed by Smangaliso Ngwenya as well as Petticoat Princess, choreographed by Thamsanqa Tshabalala. The dance season will include an exhibition showcase by David April, as well as an array of masterclasses facilitated by Sonya Radebe, Roseline Wilkens and panel discussions supported by the STAND Foundation, ASSITEJ South Africa and the South African Dance Alliance.

The university’s marketing manager Lakin Morgan-Baatjies said it is invested in supporting and rebuilding the Johannesburg dance community, re-energising audiences, and celebrating the world-class dance that the city has always produced. “JOBURG MOVES aims to do just that by fostering a sense of community, collaboration and collective participation. Moreover, this platform will introduce existing audiences to new dimensions and avenues of Johannesburg dance, enriching their overall cultural experience. “It is our collective responsibility to create, maintain and sustain a vibrant and engaged audience for dance that will support a revived passion for dance in the city,” Morgan-Baatjies said.

The showcase will feature work of individuals, choreographer, artists and dance companies. “The season will include a diverse range of dance companies, independent choreographers, artists, and organisations offering a rich tapestry of performances, a dance photography exhibition, masterclasses, workshops and an array of panel discussions. “With a strong emphasis on inclusivity, while targeting youth and educational establishments, JOBURG MOVES will provide young talent with the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, to showcase their skills, and to immerse themselves in Johannesburg’s vibrant dance scene,“ added Van Niekerk.