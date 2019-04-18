Kumi Naidoo, Secretary General of Amnesty International. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

The University of Johannesburg is to confer an honorary doctoral degree on renowned environmentalist activist Kumi Naidoo for his contribution to social justice in South Africa. The institution's Professor Chris Landsberg said UJ cherishes the values of equality and social justice. Therefore, he said, they were convinced that Naidoo’s tireless work, fearless activism and his sacrifices for solidarity, democracy, equitable and sustainable development as well as social justice resembles and exemplifies UJ’s values.

"That is why we are proud to award Kumi Naidoo the degree Doctor Honoris Causa in Humanities and can boldly claim him as an alumnus of the university of critical Pan-African inquiry that seeks to propel Africa into the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

Naidoo is best known for his participation in fighting apartheid in South Africa in the 1970s and 1980s through the Helping Hands Youth Organisation in which he led global campaigns to end poverty and protect human rights.

He also served as the secretary-general of the Global Call to Action Against Poverty where he was in the forefront to challenge governmen and the industrialised powers to put their money where their mouths were and help end global poverty. On this score he worked with cultural icons Bono and Bob Geldof.

Naidoo has held multiple international leadership roles and was the first African to head Greenpeace, the international environmental group.

He is now based in London after he joined Amnesty International as its ninth Secretary General in August last year.

The ceremony will take place next week Tuesday.



