UJ student Mpho Phasoane Mphahlele.

Johannesburg - The future of the University of Johannesburg (UJ) student leader hangs in the balance after he was accused of disrupting graduations and later assaulted by campus security. The UJ student Mpho Phasoane Mphahlele, who was supposed to graduate with a BA in Public Management and Governance, is accused of disrupting the April 17 graduation ceremony.

He is currently enrolled for a BA Honours in Public Management and Governance.

UJ spokesperson Lebogang Seale confirmed that Mphahlele had been served with a notice of suspension.

“The charges are inciting violence, intimidation and threats, disruption and disregarding lawful instruction of university management.”

Mphahlele, a member of the EFF Student Command, is accused of threatening to disrupt graduations after he posted on a Facebook that: “(UJ Vice-Chancellor) Tshilidzi Marwala must know that on Wednesday, UJ will be met with 1976 Soweto Uprising and 2014 Ethiopia Oromo Student-Community Protest.”

On the day of his graduation, while surrounded by his family, Mphahlele was approached by security and asked to vacate the institution. In a video footage, a scuffle breaks out and he is injured. His relatives pray over him while the security guards look on.

Mphahlele accused UJ of trying to use the communication on Facebook against him.

"Marwala has nothing on me. They are saying I threatened them and incited violence because they are trying to suit their unjust treatment of me. These people are plotting against me,” he charged.

Seale said the university was not unfairly targeting Mphahlele but trying to protect the graduations and other students.

“It is worth noting that just before the graduation session could start, Mr Mphahlele had been demonstrating at the venue and made it clear that he was not prepared to heed university’s call for him to co-operate and conduct himself in accordance with the expected behaviour and respect for others and institutional regulations,” Seale said.

On calls for the university to remove private security on campus, Seale said: “The university is often compelled to implement heightened security measures as and when situations arise that could place the safety of staff, students, and university property at risk.”

