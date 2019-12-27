Johannesburg - Till Death Do Us Part - this is the title of a book written by 21-year-old Katlego Mbele which aims to spearhead the fight against the scourge of women abuse which often leads to mental issues and ultimately suicide.
Mbele said her masterpiece was inspired by the abuse of a close female relative of hers as well as her suicidal and depression debacle which she has since overcome.
"The book also showcases what emotional turmoil can do. In the book, Kendra's (main character) in laws don't know that she is being abused even when the police intervene, she never utters once that the man is abusing her and she commits suicide."