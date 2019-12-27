UJ student launches book challenging the status quo of GBV and mental issues









Johannesburg - Till Death Do Us Part - this is the title of a book written by 21-year-old Katlego Mbele which aims to spearhead the fight against the scourge of women abuse which often leads to mental issues and ultimately suicide.

Mbele said her masterpiece was inspired by the abuse of a close female relative of hers as well as her suicidal and depression debacle which she has since overcome.

"The book also showcases what emotional turmoil can do. In the book, Kendra's (main character) in laws don't know that she is being abused even when the police intervene, she never utters once that the man is abusing her and she commits suicide."





''I am very creative and my imagination is just crazy I spun it. Most abusive relationships is because the woman is benefiting something.''





"The woman always tends ponders her next move and is scared to lose everything, she always fears what people will say and cannot fathom a new life altogether and so they stay until they ultimately die.'' said Mbele.





The University of Johannesburg Business Management student said the writing process was anything but a walk in the park as her family had a different vision for her which was not in her plans.













"My family wanted me to do Journalism and said it suited me but I honestly was not there. There was a point where I had even stopped writing, it was dark."





Her stars soon aligned after her current publisher had a meeting with her father and things soon took shape.





"My publisher is Elias Masilela he is with a publishing company called Number 43. He was doing business with my dad and so it popped up that I am a writer.''





"He then said I should send one chapter of my work and I had to write a full chapter for him and he said I should carry on, he wants to publish my book and here I am today, I am an author." she said.





Mbele added that her journey in changing lives did not end here and she plans to be more involved in helping people who have suffered her fate and the aftermath of abuse.





"I wanna get involved in organisations that assist with women abuse and suicide victims. I was diagnosed with depression and so I know what it's like to feel empty, broken and hopeless."





She added that this important to here more especially because mental issues were a taboo in the black community. Mbele said she is also looking to study English and Literature in 2020.





The book can be found at the Box Shop at Vilakazi Street in Soweto for R200.



