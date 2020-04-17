UJ students reject planned online teaching to start next week

Johannesburg - Some university students have rejected the planned online learning that is set to start next week, saying it is a system designed for the rich and that poor students will lose out. This comes after University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Johannesburg announced they will switch to online learning from Monday as the country is still observing the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown is set to end at the end of April, but President Cyril Ramaphosa could still extend it further if he deems it necessary. However, the lack of data, not having computers and lack of network coverage are some of the issues that the students who are against the introduction of online learning have put forward as an impediment. Masai Buthane, a postgraduate law student at UJ, said participating in online learning would be too costly and almost impossible for many students. Buthane, who is from Limpopo, said many students were against the idea, especially those funded by National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

He said those students are funded by the government as they are poor and can't afford the resources needed to be taught remotely.

According to Buthani, teaching remotely will not work as only a minority of students who have resources will be able to participate in online leaning while the poor would miss out.

"The solution is that when the president eases the regulations at the end of the month, some students be given permits to go back to university after testing negative for Covid-19.

"They should be allowed back at residences and communes where they have all the resources they need for studying and it should be ensured that they use sanitizers, wear masks and also observe social distancing.

"The university say we must open on Monday, maybe we should open at a later stage because if they continue as planned, many students will be excluded."

Buthane said it as it was, he already had a test planned for next week and did not nor know how he and fellow students would cope.

On Friday, UJ students took to Twitter to complain about the planned lessons, creating a #BoycottOnlineLearningUJ, saying they would not be able to afford that.

#BoycottOnlineLearningUJ

Timed tests are the worst. As you’re writing you get kicked out of the system because of network. You email the lecturer explaining your situation and basically they tell you what you managed to answer is what you’ll be marked on. pic.twitter.com/FZuDH8aygl — IG: @non_basics (@PreshTshivhi) April 17, 2020

Sum Students from other universities are poor too but they are not complaining about Online Learning besides UJ students. #BoycottOnlineLearningUJ pic.twitter.com/Yji3UNFQD5 — Mahlatse--Ramakgoakgoa. (@mahlatseramakg1) April 17, 2020 First they kick us out of res where we can get proper facilities for online learning, now they want us to buy data with money that we are suppose to use to help at home and the network is horrible. #BoycottOnlineLearningUJ pic.twitter.com/0QTHVEJY7e — Jbulani (@sjava_eldiago) April 17, 2020

In response to this, UJ said it understands that devices, data and connectivity were important for successful learning online and that student access remains a key priority especially in these unprecedented time.

The institution said the majority of their students had a device that can be used for learning purposes and they were exploring possibilities of assisting NSFAS and missing middle students with acquiring data and devices.

"Students have been informed that all teaching and learning for the term will happen online through developed mobile applications for anytime, anywhere access to resources and lectures.



"UJ continues to work closely with telecommunication service providers to zero rate UJ websites to ensure students can continue learning."

On other other hand, Wits said it was aware that between 10% and 15% of their students don't have access to appropriate computing devices, adequate access to data or conducive learning environments.

The institution said it had put in place several measures that ensure that the majority of students are able to learn remotely by working with banks, post offices and the country's four telecommunications service providers.

"Wits has established a Mobile Computing Bank which will enable qualifying students who do not have access to appropriate mobile learning devices to loan basic devices from the Bank.

"These basic computing devices will be suitable for educational purposes and will be pre-loaded with the required learning resources before being delivered via the South African Post Office to students who absolutely need them.

"The cost of the device will be added to students’ fee accounts and will be reversed if the device is returned in good order at the end of the 2020 academic year. The students most in need will be prioritised when devices are allocated. "

The Star