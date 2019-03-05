In a first for a South African university, UJ has introduced Digital Certification and a virtual qualification verification system. Picture: African News Agency

Johannesburg - In a first for a South African university, the University of Johannesburg (UJ) has introduced Digital Certification and a virtual qualification verification system. The system will enable its graduates to access their qualifications digitally. The university said the online system has been introduced to increase security features that relate to the certification processes. It will prevent fraud, curb counterfeiting and help avoid fraudulent representation of awarded qualifications.

“Not only does this online system offer graduates access to their awarded certification credentials securely and electronically. It also gives the graduates access to share their qualification credential for verification purposes with third parties or prospective employers. And this would be done at no cost to both parties,” UJ Director of Central Academic Administration, Tinus van Zyl said.

The introduction of the online system comes after the launch of several online learning programmes, that were aimed to create a generation of informed and connected global citizens.

Van Zyl said the system is set to give UJ alumni access to and put them in control of who can verify their qualifications. He said key features incorporated into the new system, are designed around international security standards. They are also compliant with legislation in terms of the protection to personal information.

“Included in the key features, graduates can order for lost or damaged certificates, request transcripts, secure their online payment, they also have an option to request delivery of validated awarded qualifications,” said Van Zyl.

UJ’s Registrar, Kinta Burger said the natural evolution brings about accessibility to technology, as the university continues to commit in applying new technologies. “Either in the form of artificial intelligence, or automation. It is just a small step as we prepare for the fourth industrial revolution,” she said. The university is constantly reviewing and implementing secure technologies to bring its clients the latest, cutting-edge systems and security features.

[email protected]

The Star