UJ vice-chancellor pledges 33% of his salary to Covid-19 relief fund

Johannesburg - The vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Johannesburg (UJ), Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, has pledged 33% of his salary to the country's Covid-19 relief fund. Marwala said it had been an easy decision to make as the crisis requires leadership and personal sacrifices. "The pandemic is, without doubt, a defining global crisis of our time and the greatest challenge we have faced in a long time. "South Africa, like many other countries globally, has been left with no option but to impose drastic measures such as large-scale quarantines, travel restrictions and complete lockdowns. "In a country fraught with inequality and poverty, with an almost 30% unemployment rate, the stakes are considerably higher," Marwala said.

"While the measures taken have been necessary, they have also seen economies ravaged, unemployment rise, and resulted in unprecedented levels of social upheaval, uncertainty and anxiety."

Marwala said people were losing income every day, with no way of knowing when normality would return. For the virus to ultimately abate and pass, and for the situation to improve, he said it requires leadership and personal sacrifices.

Marwala praised people on the front line of the fight against the pandemic, who were helping those who have contracted the virus.

"I express my sincere gratitude to our courageous and selfless doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals who have been at the front line of the pandemic, risking their lives daily to treat those infected with the coronavirus," Marwala said.

Marwala added that it was for this reason that UJ’s Library Makerspace team had recently been using 3D printing to produce reusable surgical face shields to meet the growing need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for health-care workers.

He also thanked the essential-service workers who often go unrecognised.

"Our country keeps ticking as essential workers throughout the country report for work despite the difficult and dangerous circumstances." - African News Agency