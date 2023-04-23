UK trade envoy meets Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala

Johannesburg - New Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala and UK prime minister’s Trade Envoy, MP Andrew Selous cemented relations that will see the two countries share experience, expertise, and best practices in the prioritisation, financing, procurement, and management of infrastructure projects. According to a department statement, the UK Trade Envoy and delegation met Zikalala and his deputy Bernice Swarts to cement the already existing partnerships that will see the two countries ramp up infrastructure development and trade relations.

"The renewal and consolidation of these trade relations, which are detailed in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the two countries, will contribute to improving South Africa’s capacity to deliver infrastructure projects and to attract investments." "The partnership will see a stronger collaboration between Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), a programme under the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, which packages, plans, and manages the delivery of infrastructure for the country, as well as the UK Infrastructure and Projects Authority, which executes infrastructure projects on behalf of the UK government. Under the MOU, the UK will support infrastructure projects in South Africa and facilitate the necessary financial and technical capacity," read the statement. "Our government has placed infrastructure as the key to the development and reigniting of our economy. We value investing in infrastructure projects as they have a multiplier effect and benefit the whole economic value chain, especially job creation. We consider infrastructure to be the backbone of our economy," said Zikalala.

Zikalala said that they will be working in areas such as energy, hydrogen, and water, especially the construction of dams; transport, especially logistics; and road-to-rail initiatives, as well as the construction of bridges, as urgent areas of intervention that should benefit from the partnership. "The UK Envoy also expressed delight at the renewal of good relations and committed that the UK bridge company would form part of the delegation from the UK that would be visiting South Africa and touring projects under construction. Both delegations agreed that it was time to breathe life into the MOU and that "it is time for delivery, getting the spade to the ground, and less talk," added the statement.