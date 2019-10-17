Ultimate House Vibe back for season 2









THE judges of Ultimate House Vibe season 2 Africa’s biggest premium beer brand, Castle Lite, is proud to announce the return of its reality television property, Ultimate House Vibe. In 2019, the show makes its return for season 2 on Mzansi Magic and is set to take things to subzero temperatures. True to the brand's purpose of being a catalyst to unlocking extraordinary enjoyment, Ultimate House Vibe is the only show in South Africa that puts contestants against each other to determine who the ultimate master of vibe is. Drama, suspense, humour, and all-round entertainment is what fans of the show are in for an explosive season 2. With a vibrant cast of 12 new contestants living together in an upmarket Johannesburg mansion, this season is bound to be extra cold. Viewers are sure to be kept on the edge of their seats as they watch some of their favourites rise to the top while the rest face elimination. Brand Director, Silke Bucker described the new season as nothing short of exhilarating. “We couldn’t be more excited over the return of the show. Our brand prides itself in being at the forefront of local urban culture and Ultimate House Vibe positions us perfectly within that market. We believe that season 2 will completely exceed the success of season 1 with interesting contestants, a winning set of judges and a very talented host,” she said.

Season 2 of Ultimate House Vibe sees the return of musician, TV presenter and style star, Zulu Mkhathini as the official host and judge. Zulu brings his unique blend of charming cool and charismatic energy which is once again sure to captivate audiences.

Also returning to the show this year is content creator, Carpo More. He, in his own words, lives the “Gown Lifestyle”, a clear indication that he truly knows what makes the ultimate vibe. Carpo is a regular feature on Jozi’s A-list vibes, making him the perfect judge for the show. Carpo will judge the contestant’s vibe in terms of entertainment and music.

Viewers will be thrilled with the addition of two new judges to the show. The first of which is one of the most glamorous women in South Africa; TV actress, host, and self-proclaimed queen of the skhothane movement, Khanyi Mbau takes a seat at the judging table. She brings style and flare to the show like only she can. Mbau sits in a unique position as she brings her knowledge of street culture and high end events. She will judge the contestants based on the aesthetics of the vibe and the team’s ability to stay on theme.

Award-winning comedian, Mpho Popps rounds out the judging panel in 2019, adding humour and a light-hearted take on things. Mpho is pegged out to be one of the most entertaining new features of the show and he will lend his judging abilities to make sure that each vibe serves food that is up to standard.

“As always Mzansi Magic is happy to bring you another entertaining season of Ultimate House Vibe. Our viewers can look forward to fresh and exciting changes, said Philly Kubheka HOD PR and Publicity.” This season will also give fans an opportunity to vote for their favorite contestant before we announce the ultimate winner,” she added.

Each week, two contestants will plan and execute their Ultimate House Vibe based on the theme for the week. As team captains, both contestants will host their vibe with the aid of fellow contestants and a budget of only R3 000.

Contestants will choose their own location as well as their guest of honour, who is usually a close friend or family member and someone they see as most deserving of an uplifting night of vibes and extra refreshment.

This season’s contestants have a tough act to follow after South Africa’s now most famous skhothane, TV star and musician, Tshepo Pitso, aka Material Don Dada took the title in season 1 last year.

Last season Don Dada walked away with the converted title and prize money when he captivated the nation with his charm, his unique flare and of course, the ultimate house vibe. Since then, Don’s career has catapulted to new heights, becoming one of Soweto’s most sought-after personalities and drawing endearing fanfare wherever he goes.

The winner of season 2 of Ultimate House Vibe will receive R150 000 in prize money. Catch the premier episode on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Thursday, 24 October at 9pm.