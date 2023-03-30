Ultimatum to quit for Cope leader Lekota by Cope youth wing

Johannesburg - A group identifying itself as the Congress of the People Youth Movement (COPEYM) has threatened to remove Mosiuoa Lekota as Cope president if he does not voluntarily step down as party leader. In a statement sent through Cope’s spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, the group accused Lekota of being “rogue” and being a dictator.

“It is clear to us, as the youth of Cope, that Mr Lekota no longer upholds the principles of accountability, reliability and incorruptibility, which are at the core of what Cope is about,” said the statement. The statement accused Lekota of running the party like his personal project, and threatened to mobilise structures against him. “COPEYM wants to let Mr Lekota know that Cope is not his retirement home; Cope is not his employment agency; Cope is not his base for his corrupt ways, and we will assist Cope with the little we have to save the party from him, as we did with Mr Shilowa.” The statement accused Lekota of using Cope as a cash cow and refusing to groom young people to thrive in the party. “Finally, Mr Lekota has never once identified any young person in COPE and put them under his wings by mentoring them and showing us leadership through his own experiences as an activist and leader,” said the statement.

Cope is divided internally, with one faction supporting deputy president Willie Madisha, and another backing Lekota. The party’s divisions had become so obvious that some members were being spied on, while others had their personal lives assailed in public. The Cope Gauteng chairperson, Tom Mofokeng, said he was incensed by the disrespectful words used in the letter against Lekota. He said he did not believe that the letter was from the youth structures of the party.

“This is clearly Dennis Bloem; we do not believe that the youth wrote this letter, and it is clearly another way for some top leaders in Cope to try and get rid of the president of the party,” Mofokeng said. Mofokeng said Bloem was already facing a disciplinary hearing in the party for numerous accounts of misconduct. According to Mofokeng, Lekota had been informed about the statement and had chosen not to respond until an urgent meeting of the party had been convened.

Mofokeng said the party had also noted co-ordinated attacks on the Speaker of the Johannesburg Municipal Council, Colleen Makhubele. He said it was unfortunate that the Cope members would attempt to tarnish their own image just to grab power. “We know who these people are; they are trying to grab power by force, but are destroying the party in the process,” he said. Meanwhile, Makhubele has defended her public appearance at the Tshwane Municipal Council last week.

South Africa - Johannesburg - 29 March 2023 - City of Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele addressing a press conference in Braamfontein.Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Makhubele, who recently underwent surgery, had been booked off work for a number of days. She said she had pressing party matters to attend to and had to meet party members at the Tshwane Municipal Council, where deliberations for a new mayor were still under way. She said she was disturbed by accusations from some opposition parties who complained that she was seen at a public gathering when she was supposed to be at home. “I do not have to explain my medical condition to anybody; I do not think I owe them an explanation. My sick note has been given to the council; I have had surgery, and even now I should be at home,” Makhubele said.