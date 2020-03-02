Ultra South Africa kicks off the dance music festival year

ULTRA South Africa officially opened the festival season for dance music. At the weekend, Cape Town and Johannesburg hosted the biggest EDM gathering before it travels around the world. Featuring four stages and a host of activities, the Johannesburg leg of the event took over Nasrec centre at the same time as the biggest soccer day of the season-the Soweto derby. On the main stage the duos Fresh and Euphonik as well as Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano set the mood for the night while Black Coffee thrilled the thousands of fans in attendance just before Dash Berlin, Steve Aoki, Afrojack and DJ Snake hit the stage. On the Resistance stage beats from Jullian Gomes, Da Capo and Shimza kept the mood in the indoor venue.

On the 5fm stage Guy Herman, Pascal and Pearce and PH kept the high spirits going.

Ultra South Africa took place on Saturday in Johannesburg

Local talent also thrived on the BudX stage. Sponsored by Budweiser the likes of DJ Zinhle, DJ Lag, Abby Nurock and Major League DJs had a blast with their fans.

Sho Madjozi also performed on the stage and debuted some new music. Fresh off a great last year, Madjozi said 2019 would forever remain her most character defining year.

"I had possibly the best things happen to me and the complete worst that I could ever go through. It makes you realise who you are at the core of it. I don't think I will ever forget that year. That's kind of life really.

"Sometimes people look at us and think we are just happy, we are, but that happiness is not because bad things don't happen...it's because we make beautiful things even out of the bad situations."

For this year Madjozi is planning on making even more great music.

"I wanna make music that my cousins vibe to, that people from my village vibe to, that people from my neighbourhood and in Tanzania vibe to. That's always been what I've done and everything else falls into place after that. I think people can see that we love what we do and like watching us do it."

One thing that stood out for her in 2019 was that the world was ready for African music and Africans as a whole.

"I'm a hardworking musician but I am also lucky to be making music at this time where the rest of the world is so open. There have been great musicias before me, they just happened to be alive when the rest of the world didn't think Africa had anything to contribute except for raw minerals."

Sho Madjozi performs on the BudX stage at Ultra South Africa's Johannesburg leg

She added: "Now people are realising we have ideas but this is when we also have to make sure those don't also get 'mined' for the benefit of others before they benefit our own people."

With International Women's Day coming up Madjozi said women should embrace themselves fully.

"Don't be scared to be called difficult. I'd rather be called difficult and be spectacular than be seen as pleasant if I am not doing anything with my life."

Ultra South Africa is now in its sixth year while the main Ultra Music Festival has been around for 20 years taking place in Miami. Over the years it has gone worldwide taking place in Buenos Aires, Chile, Korea, Japan, Bali, Singapore and Ibiza.



