uMgungundlovu Film Festival to open with captivating film Intandokazi

The much-anticipated sixth annual uMgungundlovu Film Festival has set the stage for an inspiring cinematic journey with the announcement of its opening film, Intandokazi. Written and directed by the talented Sanele Qiniso Ndlovu, the festival is themed “Spiritual Awakening: Films and Storytelling that Facilitate or Inspire Spiritual Awakenings in Audiences.”

This year's event is scheduled to take place from November 15 to 17 in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal’s capital, Pietermaritzburg. Over the past few years, the uMgungundlovu Film Festival (UFF) has established itself as a vital platform for nurturing filmmaking talent across the bustling province of KZN. Its efforts to foster collaboration with local arts schools and municipalities have yielded a broader outreach, enriching the creative landscape of the region. Furthermore, the festival has made significant contributions to the local economy through job creation and skills transfer initiatives.

Portia Ndudane, the founder and organiser of the festival, highlights the importance of this event beyond film screenings. “The festival plays a key role in promoting tourism and cultural exchange. In addition, it also contributes immensely to film education and training,” she states. This year promises an unforgettable experience filled with a diverse array of screenings, industry workshops, and master classes that aim to educate, inspire, and entertain attendees.

The festival will kick off with a screening of Intandokazi, a poignant film that delves into themes of forgiveness, resilience, and empowerment—subjects that resonate deeply within rural communities. The narrative follows the journey of Sanelisiwe Zulu as she grapples with grief and betrayal following her husband's death, which uncovers his infidelity and the presence of Pretty, the other woman. This intricate exploration of personal struggles aligns seamlessly with the festival's overarching theme of Spiritual Awakening, showcasing how individual adversity can lead to profound self-discovery and transformation.