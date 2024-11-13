uMgungundlovu Film Festival to open with captivating film Intandokazi

The much-anticipated sixth annual uMgungundlovu Film Festival has set the stage for an inspiring cinematic journey with the announcement of its opening film, Intandokazi.
Written and directed by the talented Sanele Qiniso Ndlovu, the festival is themed “Spiritual Awakening: Films and Storytelling that Facilitate or Inspire Spiritual Awakenings in Audiences.”
This year's event is scheduled to take place from November 15 to 17 in the heart of KwaZulu-Natal’s capital, Pietermaritzburg.
Over the past few years, the uMgungundlovu Film Festival (UFF) has established itself as a vital platform for nurturing filmmaking talent across the bustling province of KZN.
Its efforts to foster collaboration with local arts schools and municipalities have yielded a broader outreach, enriching the creative landscape of the region. Furthermore, the festival has made significant contributions to the local economy through job creation and skills transfer initiatives.
Portia Ndudane, the founder and organiser of the festival, highlights the importance of this event beyond film screenings.
“The festival plays a key role in promoting tourism and cultural exchange. In addition, it also contributes immensely to film education and training,” she states.
This year promises an unforgettable experience filled with a diverse array of screenings, industry workshops, and master classes that aim to educate, inspire, and entertain attendees.
The festival will kick off with a screening of Intandokazi, a poignant film that delves into themes of forgiveness, resilience, and empowerment—subjects that resonate deeply within rural communities.
The narrative follows the journey of Sanelisiwe Zulu as she grapples with grief and betrayal following her husband's death, which uncovers his infidelity and the presence of Pretty, the other woman.
This intricate exploration of personal struggles aligns seamlessly with the festival's overarching theme of Spiritual Awakening, showcasing how individual adversity can lead to profound self-discovery and transformation.
Aside from Intandokazi, festival-goers can look forward to a rich lineup of films including Isiphiwo, directed by Thobani Silwayiphi, Spellbound by Sabelo Mehlo Khomo, Amahle by Jerome Jurry and directed by Lihle Namba, and Ihlathi Legazi by Ayanda Zungu, directed by Mondli Shange, among many others.
The festival is poised to be a thrilling experience for film enthusiasts, featuring not only screenings but also an array of workshops covering scriptwriting, make up for film, location scouting, and round table discussions.
Notable personalities such as Bonginkosi Twala from Uzalo will conduct workshops on the art of acting, while Lesibana Legare will facilitate sessions on the intricacies of filmmaking.
The Star