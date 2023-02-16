UN approves important social and economic resolutions

Johannesburg - The United Nations (UN) Commission for Social Development has decided to forward four draft resolutions to the Economic and Social Council for adoption, including one focused on creating full employment and decent work for all to overcome inequalities and accelerate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The UN says the document, in which the Economic and Social Council would decide that the priority theme of the Commission will be "Fostering social development and social justice through social policies to accelerate progress on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to achieve the overarching goal of poverty eradication" has been approved.

Another resolution that was approved was the "Social Dimensions of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development". According to the UN's terms, the Council would acknowledge that the attainment of the seven aspirations of the African Union’s Agenda 2063 is critical to ensuring a high standard of living for all citizens of Africa through jobs and decent work, as well as the eradication of poverty and hunger, among others. "The representative of Cuba, introducing that draft on behalf of the 'Group of 77' developing countries, and China, highlighted elements such as the African Peer Review Mechanism, the elimination of female genital mutilation, a just transition approach to tackle climate change, and the African Union’s International Centre for Education of Girls and Women in Africa."

"The representative of the United States said that, while he appreciated the references to the important role of civil society and efforts to strengthen good governance, human rights, and sound economic management, these issues are adequately addressed in the annual New Partnership for Africa's Development resolution negotiated through the General Assembly," added the UN. The UN approved the fourth resolution, "Creating full and productive employment and decent work for all as a way of overcoming inequalities to accelerate the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development." The UN said that this approved resolution through the Council noted multiple crises, including the pandemic, which have increased the number of those living in poverty, widened inequalities, increased unemployment, and have continued to disproportionately impact people in vulnerable situations.

The commission then approved the "Fourth review and appraisal of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, 2002," where Council members recognised the successful conclusion of the fourth review and appraisal of the Madrid Plan and encouraged Member States to strengthen the Plan’s implementation as a tool for building an inclusive society with intergenerational solidarity. "The Council would also call on Member States to fully utilise the potential of older persons and create an enabling environment for their equal, full, effective, and meaningful participation in political, social, economic, and cultural life. Further, the Council would encourage Member States to promote digital literacy with a special focus on enhancing older persons’ digital skills and competencies." The representative of the Russian Federation, referencing language contained in operative paragraph 19, said that the word "gender" is used instead of the intergovernmentally agreed term “sex”. He said that his delegation will continue to construe the word "gender" as referring to men and women.