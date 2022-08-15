Unathi Nkayi gets candid about her body transformation as she shares snaps of herself bare

Johannesburg - When media personality Unathi Nkayi dropped a series of mirror photos showing herself entirely bare, the comment section on her Instagram account was flooded with admiring comments for fiercely and unapologetically showing off her body. Nkayi, who had taken her fans through her body transformation earlier this year, was frank about the type of body she craved, something she says she was ridiculed for.

In the caption that accompanies her photos, she said: “They would say I use foundation to cover my stretch marks. They laughed when I said I want to wear my bikini any day of the year. They would drag me on social media while picking my body apart. But I knew what I wanted. I knew what to do to get there. I know what to do to stay here.” She spoke about her journey with the popular skin care and spa, Africology, and how confident she is right now. “My journey with @africology_sa makes me so emotional. I walked into their doors in 2011 and we've been family since. I was so wide I couldn't rest my arms on the bed by my side. They would fall off. Today I loved looking at myself naked. My confidence is in sane. Stretch marks, weight and cellulite gone,” said Nkayi

The former “Idols” judge has never shied away from sharing about her transformation on her social platforms. In January, the media personality and radio host opened up about not being particularly pleased with her body a year ago, blaming the lockdown. “If you want it you can have it. A year ago I was not happy with my body coz of lockdown. My daughter even thought she was getting a younger sibling (which she still wants now) and would tell everyone how excited she was at the prospect. I had regressed with my body goals,” she shared. Nkayi said that after relapsing in getting in shape, she knew she wanted to feel differently about herself the following year.

