Unathi puts foot down on Kaya 959 legal spat

“If any of you screen-grabbed the Twitter rants that Sizwe Dhlomo went on from the 17th of November to December 2021 about my wrongful termination, and two of them he dedicated to a Q&A, and he has deleted everything, we are not surprised. If you guys screen-grabbed any of that and kind of shared it with other people, you still have it. Can you please help us continue building our very strong case?”

In May, she broke her silence about her ongoing spat with her former employer, revealing that she was prepared to fight as they head to the high court.

“I am shooting this video for my mother; she has instructed me and given me the blessing to tell my side of the story. And I promised her that I will one day, but I have asked her to allow me to do it officially at the end of my case against Kaya at the High Court. So because my mother has made this request and said, Mntanami, no one should have the right to tell your story without you. I have given her that promise, and through our production company, we’ve started shooting the documentary that I am producing as well, through my production company,” said Nkayi.