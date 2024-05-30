Unathi returns as host of Basadi in Music Awards

Renowned broadcaster and musician Unathi Nkayi returns as the vibrant host of the upcoming “Basadi in Music Awards” (BIMAs) set to take place on August 10. This will take place during Women’s Month, casting a spotlight on women and recognising women’s achievements in music.

The theme will be “Girl in the Mirror: Our Re.Flexion”. Think metallics and sequins, but remember the signature BIMAs footwear twist: sneakers. Speaking about the occasion, Nkayi said that this year, women will reflect on their journeys and appreciate the strength they have found in each other. With her dedication to perfection, Nkayi is set on elevating the BIMAs, celebrating women’s achievements in music in a style that will be remembered.

“There’s magic that happens when you surround yourself with women chasing their dreams and breaking down barriers,” she said. “Being a part of the Basadi in Music Awards last year was truly special, and to be invited back as host fills me with an even deeper sense of joy. It’s a chance to celebrate the journeys of these incredible artists who inspire me daily. “This year, we’ll be reflecting on our own journeys, and embracing the strength we find in each other. It will be a night filled with the magic of music, the power of sisterhood and a celebration that will leave us all shimmering long after the curtain falls.”