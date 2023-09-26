Unattended stove led to a fire incident in Joburg CBD

Johannesburg - A fifth fire incident occurred in the Johannesburg CBD in just three weeks. In two of the five buildings, the cause of the fire was unattended stoves, according to City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS).

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo confirmed the incident. “EMS firefighters responded to a fire incident on Market Street and Von Wielligh Street in the Joburg CBD. A one-bedroom flat had caught fire. The residents were able to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. The fire resulted from an unattended stove,” said Khumalo. In a separate incident, Khumalo said EMS responded to a fire incident call at 9pm on Monday in Wynberg, north of Johannesburg, where 60 shacks were gutted by fire during the inferno.

“One patient suffered from smoke inhalation. It appears that winter isn't over yet. We urge the community of Johannesburg to please exercise extra caution when using electrical appliances, and please do not leave candles and other heating items unattended,” said Khumalo. Last week, EMS attended to a fire incident at the SA Revenue Service building in Rissik Street; the cause is unknown at this stage. Just last month, 77 people died in a hijacked building in Marshalltown in the Joburg CBD. This means that four fire incidents have occurred in three weeks.