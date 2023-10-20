Uncle Vinny among entertainers empowering the next generation of Kasi stars

Artist and social media sensation Uncle Vinny, real name Kabelo Ndlovu, is among the entertainers who have collaborated with local snack brand NikNaks to assist hopefuls in pursuing their creative passions with scholarships. NikNaks has launched #OwnYourNak, a creative platform that empowers the next generation of visual artists, musicians, designers, and digital content creators.

The brand is in partnership with celebrated entertainers such as Uncle Vinny and renowned Kasi creatives Dee Koala, Khanyisa Unfiltered, and Colour Me Sim, who are each sharing their unique stories over a four-episode digital docu-series to inspire the youth. This year, the creative platform celebrates the unique and distinct spirit of Mzansi’s aspiring visual artists, musicians, designers, and hustlers who make things happen by connecting them to the iconic local creatives who inspire them and offering them the chance to win one of three scholarships to pursue their creative passions. Tongase Dhlakama, marketing lead for NikNaks, said owning their originality is what flavours Mzansi youths’ passions and talents and makes them a one-of-a-kind original.

“From how they speak, walk and dress to how they hustle, innovate, and create art in all forms and expressions, our Kasi youth have a distinct spirit that adds a unique flair to everything they do and makes them original. So, we’re fuelling their passion and abilities by helping them hone their skills and talents and connecting them to professional Kasi creatives to help them kick-start their careers.” Dhlakama further revealed their goal to amplify the voices locally. “Our goal with the #OwnYourNak competition is to amplify the voices of our Kasi youth, ensuring they are seen, heard, and given the opportunity and platform to succeed. That’s why we encourage all hustlers from eKasi to step into the limelight and own their originality.” Youth between the ages of 15 and 19 can enter for the #OwnYourNak competition on social media to stand a chance to win, with three successful candidates to be chosen and offered R100K each for a scholarship to study at esteemed creative institutions in Mzansi.