Uncle Waffles shares her taste of success

Johannesburg - Global sensation Lungelihle Zwane, fondly known as Uncle Waffles, is elated about her latest collaboration that charts her glittering music journey. Zwane has partnered with KFC to share her inspirational story and has invited her fans to “Hack the Streets” to discover the exclusive KFC Uncle Waffles Burger.

This is part of a wonderful celebration of the places and spaces that have shaped her as an artist and as an African. The star has also recently released her single Echoes from her latest project, Solace. Boasting success on her US and Europe tour, taking over the Coachella stage, and her BET Award nominations, Zwane has had an eventful year.

Uncle Waffles has taken the beat and the beauty of Amapiano to the world, embarking on a journey that has seen her rise from a viral sensation in the clubs of Soweto to a global icon who sells out the arenas of Europe. Speaking about the latest collaboration, she says being able to take her fans on a trip down memory lane is a humbling experience. “Being able to show fans my journey in music and life is both extraordinary and humbling. Watch for the clues, visit the landmarks, find the scannable QR codes, get the UW Burger to secure the bag, and maybe even win an exclusive Uncle Waffles experience with KFC or some limited KFC x Uncle Waffles merch.

Find it. Scan it. Shop it. Share it,” says Uncle Waffles. “And what is it? It’s shopping for Mzansi’s most exclusive burger in the most exclusive way: limited stores, limited period, limited product. “Yup, after a brief flirtation at Kentucky Town, the KFC Uncle Waffles burger is going national. SA’s most exclusive burger is a crispy KFC fillet coated in KFC’s secret 11 herbs and spices, dunked in maple chipotle sauce, and served between two warm waffles.” Hloni Mohope, marketing director of KFC, says bringing together KFC and Uncle Waffles in this one-of-a-kind collaboration has not only been exciting but inspirational.

Mohope further says the “collaboration has enabled us to tell the story of the global success of Uncle Waffles, to spread the beauty of Amapiano, and to celebrate it with an exclusive burger that will only be available for a limited time. “Fans need to find the landmark, scan it, and shop for the KFC Uncle Waffles Burger. “The cultural landmarks that are significant in Uncle Waffles’ journey will be shared by KFC or Uncle Waffles on social media.”