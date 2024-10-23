Understanding how smoking and alcohol increase stroke risk

As World Stroke Day approaches on October 29, Affinity Health, a prominent provider of high-quality health coverage, is shining a spotlight on the impacts of smoking and alcohol on stroke risk. Murray Hewlett, CEO of Affinity Health, broadly explains stroke, highlighting two primary strokes and the dangerous link between smoking and stroke.

Hewlett stresses the need for increased awareness, stating: “We know smoking and drinking aren’t healthy habits, but we sometimes overlook how they can affect different parts of our body. One particularly alarming area is the strong link between tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and the increased risk of stroke.” There are two primary types of strokes: Ischaemic stroke: This occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows a blood vessel in a section of the brain, limiting blood flow. Hemorrhagic stroke: This type arises when a blood vessel in the brain leaks or bursts, leading to bleeding within the brain. The dangerous link between smoking and stroke

The harmful chemicals present in tobacco smoke, notably nicotine and carbon monoxide, inflame and thicken the walls of blood vessels over time. This results in the build-up of fatty deposits known as plaque inside the arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis. Atherosclerosis significantly narrows arteries, thus hindering blood flow and raising the likelihood of clot formation that can result in ischaemic strokes.

Moreover, she says smoking elevates blood pressure; nicotine causes constriction of blood vessels and an increased heartbeat, temporarily raising blood pressure levels. Chronic exposure to such conditions can lead to sustained high blood pressure, a major stroke risk factor. According to the American Heart Association, smoking increases stroke risk by 25% to 30%, while secondhand smoke contributes an additional 20% to 30% risk, while secondhand smoke contributes an additional 20% to 30% risk. Alcohol’s contribution to stroke risk.

While moderate drinking might not significantly impact health, excessive alcohol consumption poses profound risks. Hewlett explains that heavy drinking can lead to high blood pressure, weight gain, and irregular heartbeats, such as atrial fibrillation — each of which heightens the risk of stroke. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention define moderate drinking as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.