In this file picture, queues of people wait to be treated at Chris Hani Academic Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko

Close to 83000 patients accessing clinics in the City of Joburg are undocumented, causing a strain on the Gauteng Health Department. Over and above this, some undocumented foreigners, who conceal their identity to avoid potential deportation, are doing what is called “medical shopping”, moving from one health facility to the next collecting medication that makes it into markets outside the country, with others using the medication to enhance the illicit drug trade.

Through the eHealth system, the city is attempting to clamp down on this practice.

“In December 2018 the city’s health department began compiling a report on the number of documented and undocumented persons accessing primary healthcare services across all seven regions of the city’s clinics,” said city mayor Herman Mashaba.

Secondary data analysis extracted from the electronic health records system on 66 of the 81 city clinics extracted from the electronic health system shows that the number of undocumented patients has increased from 32092 to 82923 between 2016 and last year. The number of asylum seekers and patients holding foreign passports has remained constant.

“I am troubled by the number of pregnant undocumented persons who reportedly present themselves at the city’s clinics at the eleventh hour. Our clinics are not meant to deal with emergency deliveries, and these are some of the difficulties we deal with on a daily basis,” added the mayor. The constitution guaranteed healthcare to all.

However, the city had limited resources and its systems were under severe strain.

“We need the national government and Home Affairs to assist so as to properly budget for services that need to be provided arising from this constitutional responsibility,” Mashaba said.

The city received budgetary resources from the provincial and national governments based on census-related data that did not take undocumented patients into account, he added.

Of particular concern was the fact that Joburg was a hub for both cross- border and domestic migrants.

“I continue to welcome all immigrants into our city and we will continue to provide healthcare to those in need, within our severely limited resources. However, it remains my duty to raise concerns that have a direct bearing on service delivery.

“Failure to implement controls on undocumented patients will result in expenditure not initially budgeted for in this respect.”

The Department of Home Affairs had a constitutional obligation in terms of the Immigration Act and the Refugee Act to address the issue of undocumented migrants, but to date it was failing its constitutional mandate, said the mayor.

The concerns raised by the city have been echoed by Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi, who recently stated that the national health system was not coping with the increase in the number of undocumented immigrants accessing healthcare services in public hospitals.

In November, Motsoaledi announced that neonatal wards in Gauteng alone were 132% full, but they could not reject premature babies.

He is reported to have added that South Africa had to “relook at its immigration policies to control the number of undocumented and illegal immigrants in the country”.

Last week, the Gauteng Department of Health said it needed alternative funding to deal with the high volumes of foreigners who were treated in the province’s hospitals, which were straining under a tight budget.

Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa said at the delivery of the provincial budget that there was no additional funding available for treating foreigners.